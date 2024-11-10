Scott Alan - Dreaming Wide Awake in Concert London tickets

Join Scott Alan and friends in this concert celebration of his hit album Dreaming Wide Awake. In addition to the top tunes from the 2007 album, the critically acclaimed artist will also perform well known classics from the West End and beyond! Playing for one night only, don’t miss your chance to see this ultimate feel-good show. Book now!

Who is Scott Allan?

Scott is an internationally acclaimed songwriter who has worked with some of the brightest stars of theatre, TV, film and recording, including the Grammy Award-winning Pentatonix, Grammy-nominated artist Jane Monheit, Westlife’s Mark Feehily, Taylor Dayne, and Tony Award-winning artist Sutton Foster.

Scott has released a further six albums since the release of his debut album and has gone on to tour the world in a series of sold-out concerts. His compositions have also been featured on American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance, Entertainment Tonight, and more.

Scott continues to tour and just released his new album Nothing More, a collection of songs written for his daughter, Alex Vivian, featuring gay and transgender fathers.

Facts and critical acclaim