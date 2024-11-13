Sandi Toksvig Tickets

Broadcaster, comedian, and presenter, Sandi Toksvig, will be sharing insights into the entertainment world at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane this November for two nights only. Audiences will have the opportunity to discover little-known facts about the theatre world, from actors to performances, all infused with hilarious humour. Book your official tickets now!

About Sandi Toksvig

Based on her successful hosting of the television show QI, One Night Only is an event focused on theatre, comedy, and curiosity. During the evening, Sandi shares little-known facts about the world of theatre, including information about actors, performances, stories, and songs. The audience gets a behind-the-scenes look at what really goes on in the theatre world.

