    RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2025 Tickets at the London Palladium, London

    RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2025

    Taking you behind the velvet ropes of the most exclusive awards show in herstory.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 4+. Anyone aged 15 or under must be accompanied by an adult (18+) and may not sit on their own within the auditorium.
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    14 April 2025
    Special notice

    Get behind the scenes on the red carpet with a private VIP Meet & Greet, enjoy an exclusive photo-op with the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race before the Werq The World Awards ceremony commences!

    Guests must arrive by 6:00pm in order to be admitted into the Meet & Greet

    Due to an unforeseeable scheduling change, the RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World performance on Sat 29 March 2025 at The London Palladium has been moved to Mon 14 April 2025.

