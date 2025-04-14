RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2025 Tickets

This year, RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World is giving you a VIP pass to the most exclusive awards show in history. Get red carpet ready as the nominees are now in.

About RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2025

Prepare to strut down the red carpet with Sasha Velour as your host, alongside Derrick Barry channeling Britney Spears, Jaida Essence Hall embodying Beyoncé, Marina Summers as Ariana Grande, Roxxxy Andrews as Mariah Carey, and Vanessa Vanjie bringing Rihanna to life. Plus, a special surprise guest from your Drag Race franchise will join in on the biggest night of the year celebrating the art of drag!

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Spanning multiple continents, the tour includes performances in Europe, Oceania, Asia, and North America, with cities such as London, Sydney, Manila, and Mexico City on the itinerary.

Presented by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder and MTV, the 2025 show promises an all-new stage production with unparalleled glitz and glamour.

VIP Experiences Available: Fans have the opportunity to enhance their experience with VIP Meet & Greet packages, offering exclusive photo opportunities with the queens before the show.

Cast and Creatives

Main Creatives

Created by Brandon Voss

Main Cast

**Host – **Sasha Velour

Britney Spears – Derrick Barry

Derrick Barry **Beyoncé – **Jaida Essence Hall

**Ariana Grande – **Marina Summers

**Mariah Carey – **Roxxxy Andrews

**Rihanna – **Vanessa Vanjie

* Line-up subject to change