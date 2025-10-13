Represent Asian: An Evening of Asian Talent Tickets

For one night only, *Represent Asian: An Evening of Asian Talent *is taking over the Lyric Theatre. Prepare for an unforgettable night celebrating the incredible talent of exceptional performers. This event is all about promoting greater access, inclusivity, and opportunity within the performing arts. Get ready for an inspiring evening filled with fundraising efforts and powerful support for inclusivity in our industry. With breathtaking performances that will leave you moved, this groundbreaking event is a must-see. Get your tickets now.

About Represent Asian: An Evening of Asian Talent

Get ready for an unforgettable evening filled with show-stopping performances, powerful voices, and an opportunity to contribute to lasting change in the industry. This gala-style concert and fundraiser showcases the extraordinary talent shaping the past, present, and future of theatre, all hosted by the incredible Nina Wadia in a vibrant and spectacular performance featuring dance, music, and storytelling.

Facts and Critical Acclaim