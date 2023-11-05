Tickets for Rachel Tucker: Live in Concert are available now!

Join the Olivier Award-nominated and multi-award-winning performer, Rachel Tucker, for an unforgettable concert celebrating her most iconic roles, beloved tunes from musical theatre, and captivating original music – live at Cadogan Hall for one special night. Book your tickets now!

About Rachel Tucker: Live in Concert

‘I am absolutely thrilled to debut my third album at the magnificent Cadogan Hall, a venue I’ve been dreaming of performing at for years! Since my last London show, I’ve embarked on an incredible journey, and now I can’t wait to share what I’ve been passionately working on for the past eight months. This album and show encapsulate the music that has shaped my life, from my time in London to New York, Belfast, and back! Every note comes straight from my head and my heart, and I’m eager to showcase it all to you!’ (Rachel Tucker).

Who is Rachel Tucker?

Rachel most recently captivated audiences in the Tony Award-winning production of Come From Away at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, reprising her original role of Annette/Beverley Bass from the London production at the Phoenix Theatre. Her extraordinary performance earned her an Olivier Nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, and she was honoured with the 2020 What’s On Stage Best Supporting Actress in a Musical award.

Rachel’s portrayal of Elphaba in the iconic West End production of Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre remains etched in the hearts of fans worldwide. Her other notable West End credits include Meat in We Will Rock You at the Dominion Theatre, Songs For A New World, and Annie Get Your Gun, both at the renowned London Palladium.

Rachel made her sensational Broadway debut as Meg Dawson in Sting’s The Last Ship and has mesmerized audiences in captivating concerts at prestigious venues like the Sydney Opera House, The Arts Centre in Melbourne, and the Orb Theatre in Japan.

