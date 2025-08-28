Menu
    Queenz Tickets at the Adelphi Theatre, London

    Queenz

    Your royal invitation awaits.

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to a parent or guardian who is at least 18 years old. Children under 4 years of age (including babes in arms) will not be admitted into the auditorium.
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    31 March 2026

    Next Available Performances of Queenz

    TODAY is 28th August 2025

    March 2026

