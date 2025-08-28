Queenz London tickets

Combining a night of laughter, glamour, and drag-stravaganza, Queenz is coming to the Adelphi for one night only! Grab your sequins and join the disco divas as they perform the greatest disco hits live on stage. Book your tickets now and see for yourself as these divas take the crown. Tickets are available now!

About Queenz

This must-see, high-energy performance will have you becoming a dancing queen as Queenz makes their royal return to the West End to perform hits from Whitney Houston, Donna Summer, ABBA, Gaga, and many more. Combined with powerhouse vocals, this promises to be a night to remember as you boogie, laugh, and groove the night away, sprinkled with plenty of glitz and glamour. Don’t miss this performance at the Adelphi Theatre, playing for one night only.

It’s worth the applause

“Joy, Laughter & Incredible Vocals” – Broadway World

“Beautiful” – The Scotsman

“Queenz The Show has everything you could want from a drag show” – Edinburgh Live

Please bear in mind

Please be aware that other patrons around you may stand during the concert.