Peter Jöback London tickets

The Scandinavian superstar returns to the capital for a one-off concert celebration. Join the multiplatinum recording artist in this intimate venue for the ultimate feel-good night out. Book your tickets today!

Who is Peter Jöback?

Jöback, who recently completed a stint as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, famously played the Phantom in Phantom of the Opera on its 30th anniversary on Broadway. In 1997 Jöback played the role of Chris in Miss Saigon at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, while also playing Michael in The Witches of Eastwick. Later this year, he will return to the role of Valjean for the three arena performances of Les Misérables in Sweden as part of the production’s major European tour.

Outside of theatre, Jöback has collaborated with musical icons including Sia and ABBA’s Björn & Benny, and has been nominated for several Swedish Grammy’s, including Artist of the Year. He has released an incredible 15 studio albums, including four number ones, with his most recent, 'Atlas', featuring vocals from Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Ed Harcourt.

Facts and critical acclaim