Perfectly George London tickets

Playing at the Adelphi Theatre for one night only, celebrate the life and music of George Michael with Perfectly George. Get some winter sun and take a trip to the Club Tropicana this November. Book your official tickets today!

About Perfectly George

From Wham! all the way through to the diverse eras of George’s hugely successful solo career, including timeless hits like Careless Whisper, Faith, I’m Your Man, Club Tropicana, and so many more, the show tells the story of George Michael in the vast repertoire of songs that made him an icon to so many.

Featuring the incredible voice of Rob Lamberti, this show has wowed audiences around the country and Europe and lifted them to their feet, in a dynamic show that tactfully and appropriately celebrates the career of one of the most gifted performers of a generation.

Facts and critical acclaim

‘A… brilliant show…. nothing short of perfection, and what a magical way to pay homage to the late and great, Mr George Michael’ - West End Wilma

‘He had the entire audience from the stalls to the balcony up on their feet dancing’ - Southern Daily Echo

Rob Lamberti starred in BBC’s ‘Even Better Than the Real Thing’ and Steve Coogan’s film Greed.

Perfectly George cast