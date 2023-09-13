Myra Du Bois - Be Well tickets are available now!

This queen’s comedy takes no prisoners! After a smash-hit barnstorming run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Myra Du Bois’s audiences had laughed so much that they were clutching their bellies in pain! Myra’s distinctive tummy-tickling nature, combined with her fast-fire comedy genius makes for the ultimate unmissable wellness sermon - it’s enough humour to heal the heart. Book your tickets for Myra Du Bois’ Be Well today!

About Myra Du Bois - Be Well

Myra Du Bois is a queen with a passion for kindness and caregiving! The side-splittingly hilarious comedy genius calls out to the poor, oppressed and tyrannised of the world with her manifesto for mental health: AdMyrism! But are you ready to receive the call?

Myra DuBois is the acid-tongued comedic force of nature whose quick wit and un-rivalled crowd work have been taking the UK by storm for over a decade.

A 21st Centenary renascence woman from England’s North, Myra uses her skills as an actress, author, wellness guru, energy worker, Gemini, and (dare we forget) singer, to enrich each member of her audience personally. So popular is Myra’s ‘take-no-prisoners’ style amongst her fans, the AdMyras, that fighting for front-row seats is a frequent occurrence at her shows.

About Myra DuBois

Myra has performed on stages as prestigious as the London Palladium, the London Hippodrome, the Royal Festival Hall, and the Soho Theatre, to name just a few. She first gained notoriety in the burlesque scene and joined Bianca Del Rio's 2018 and 2022 UK tours as the opening act. Myra's solo show, Dead Funny, also debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019. it then moved to Sydney for a two-week run before launching a UK tour at the Garrick Theatre in London's West End. The programme was recorded for a unique special on NextUp Comedy, a comedy streaming service. Myra was a semi-finalist on the 2020 series of Britain’s Got Talent.

With her interactive self-help seminar A Problem Shared, (which became a cult hit at the Edinburgh Fringe and will be performed at the Soho Theatre in May 2023) Myra has since turned her attention towards helping the general public.

Myra DuBois tickets are available now!

Don’t miss out on Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist and iconic drag queen Myra DuBois in her brand new wellness show, book your tickets now!