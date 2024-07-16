Mrs Kapoor’s Daughter’s Wedding 2 Mauritius London tickets

Following four critically acclaimed UK tours, the big fat Asian wedding hits the West End! Say ‘I do’ to this laugh-out-loud all-inclusive package when it lands at the Adelphi Theatre for one night only. RSVP yes today!

About Mrs Kapoor’s Daughter’s Wedding 2 Mauritius

Fasten your seat belts for a fun-filled journey, as Mrs Kapoor plans her Daughter’s destination wedding to Mauritius. Will the family be able to stick to the holiday restrictions or will they be raising the barriers at the airport?

This award winning British Asian theatre production is overflowing with comedy, singing, dancing and dhol, and has been entertaining audiences young and old over the course of its UK tour. Feel a part of the action and come dressed the part as Air hostesses will be ready to greet you on arrival. Family and supporters of the Groom are encouraged to dress in blue, and friends and family of the bride are encouraged to dress in red.

Don’t delay, grab those first-class seats quick and join us for the destination wedding of the year!

Facts and critical acclaim

Mrs Kapoor’s Daughter’s Wedding 2 Mauritius has been seen by more than 82,000 people

The award-winning show has been shortlisted for the Best Stage Production at the Asian Media Awards

Mrs Kapoor’s Daughter’s Wedding 2 Mauritius cast

Mrs Kapoor – Manoj Kerai

Mr Kapoor – Gille Varsani

Groom – Rio Jai

Wedding Planner – Vallisa Chauhan

Mother-in-Law – Miss Maru

Mrs Kapoor’s Daughter’s Wedding 2 Mauritius creatives

Director, Writer, and Producer – Archana Kumar

Technical Director – Hiten Kumar

Choreographers – Archana Kumar, Anjali Janani, and Rupal Thakrar