Monica Bellucci presents Maria Callas Letters and Memoirs comes to the London stage for one night only

World-famous model and actress Monica Bellucci makes her London stage debut in Maria Callas “Letters and Memoirs” at London’s Her Majesty’s Theatre.

In 2019, after the publication of Albin Michel’s Maria Callas Lettres et Mémoires, world-renowned model and film actress Monica Bellucci made her stage debut at Studio Marigny for a series of incredible readings inspired by the contents of the book. Directed for the stage by Tom Wolf, this incredible production comes to the London stage for one performance only. Covering Maria Callas’s humble childhood in New York, to the war years in Athens, her modest beginnings at the opera to her eventual stunning career.

A career sullied by scandals and personal trials, connected with both her personal and professional lives. There was an idealised love for her husband and her passionate affair with Aristotle Onasis. This one-of-a-kind story offers, for the first time, the true story behind the stage legend.

