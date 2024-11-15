Mem Ararat London tickets

Kurdish superstar, Mem Ararat, is set to play the Theatre Royal Drury Lane for one night only! The critically acclaimed singer songwriter’s unique fusion of traditional Kurdish music and modern flair has earned him a legion of fans. Book your official tickets today and find out why!

Who is Mem Ararat?

Mem quickly garnered a wide audience with the release of his debut album, “Quling Ewr û Baran” (Crane, Cloud, and Rain), in 2013. More than a decade later, Mem has released a further four critically acclaimed studio albums; “Kurdîka,” “Xewna Bajarekî” (A City’s Dream), “Niştiman” (Homeland), “Pesna Evînê” (Ode to Love), and “Keskesor” (Rainbow), establishing his unique style and earning a significant place in the music world.

Blending traditional Kurdish music with modern touches, Mem succeeded in touching souls with his self-written and composed songs. Each of his songs tells a story, taking listeners on an emotional journey.

His music is not just a combination of notes; it also reflects the emotions, hopes, and dreams of a people. Mem Ararat continues to leave a lasting mark on hearts with his music.

