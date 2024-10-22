Lucy Thomas London tickets

Featuring musical theatre and film classics, and an exclusive first listen to a selection of songs from the forthcoming Musical Rosie, Lucy Thomas makes her highly anticipated West End concert debut. Playing for one night only, book your official tickets now.

Who is Lucy Thomas?

At just 20 years old, Lucy Thomas has already created a huge impression with her incredibly pure and powerful voice. With 5 studio albums, 1.5 billion views and over 1 million subscribers under her belt, she’s now set to take the West End by storm!

Lucy will be joined on stage by a magnificent 30-piece orchestra and special guest, West End star, Will Callan (Les Misérables).

This unique occasion promises to be one of the West End concert highlights of the year!

Facts and critical acclaim