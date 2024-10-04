Lucy Beaumont Live London tickets
As part of her critically acclaimed UK tour, BAFTA nominee Lucy Beaumont makes her highly anticipated West End debut. Playing at the London Palladium for one night only, book your official tickets today.
What is Lucy Beaumont Live about?
Star of Taskmaster, Lucy Beaumont is going to let loose and let slip on her roller coaster world. With off-beat stories, unusual anecdotes, and bizarre journeys through modern day womanhood, life through the Beaumont lens is more surreal than you could ever imagine.
It’s worth the applause!
- ‘Beaumont brings a freshness and an original flourish to each yarn… she has such a laser-guided eye for comic detail’ - The Evening Standard.
- Lucy is the co-host of chart-topping podcast Perfect Brains with fellow Taskmaster loser Sam Campbell.
- Lucy is a regular on our screens, having appeared on; Taskmaster, The Wheel, Have I Got News for You, Celebrity Bake Off, Would I Lie to You, and The Last Leg.