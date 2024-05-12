Lucie Jones In Concert Tickets

Superstar Lucie Jones from when she first came to prominence when she reached the finals of ITV’s The X Factor in 2009. Quickly winning the hearts of the nation, she became a household name to the millions of viewers who supported her and watched her perform week after week. Now, the theatre and music icon is coming to Cadogan Hall for one night only for an exclusive concert performance! Book your tickets for Lucie Jones In Concert, for one night only!

About Lucie Jones

After competing in the X Factor, Lucie performed in the sell out X factor arena tour in 2010 before joining the West End cast of Les Miserables, playing the role of Cosette. Since then, Lucie has performed all over the world as a solo artist and in many musical theatre productions to great success.

In 2017, Lucie represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest in Ukraine, and subsequently released her first solo single and music video for her song ‘Never give up on you’. Lucie performed this track at the live final to a worldwide audience of over 300 million viewers, garnering the best result for the UK in many years.

In 2020, Lucie performed a live solo concert to a sell-out audience at London’s Adelphi Theatre, accompanied by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra. The concert was recorded for a self-titled live album released in 2020. Lucie toured in late 2021 with her live band concluding in another sell-out house at His Majesty’s Theatre, London.

In 2023, Lucie completed a UK tour with the 50 piece Fulltone Orchestra. She has now returned to the West End cast of Les Miserables, where she is currently playing Fantine at the Sondheim Theatre.

Other Musical Theatre Credits

Lucie's other musical theatre credits include: Meatloaf in We Will Rock You World arena tour, Victoria in American Psycho the Musical at The Almeida London, Holly in The Wedding Singer UK tour, Martha in Treason London, Christmas Past & Future in A Christmas Carol London, Heidi in Title of Show London, Molly in Ghost the musical, Fantine in Les Miserables London, Jenna Hunterson in Waitress London & UK tour, Maureen in Rent UK tour, Elle Woods in Legally Blonde @ Curve & UK tour and in 2022 Elphaba in Wicked, London.