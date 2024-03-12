Lost In Music London tickets are on sale now!

The night out of the year that you need more than ever, is back! Get ready to get Lost In Music! The show that everyone is talking about, now even BIGGER!

What is Lost In Music?

Join us as we recreate the magical 70s and let us take you on a musical journey straight to the heart of disco! Relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic.

What songs will be feautred in Lost In Music?

This show boasts a sensational live band, incredibly talented cast and stunninag vocals and is sure to have you dancing in the aisles! So, come dressed to impress as we celebrate the golden age of disco! With songs such as 'Never Can Say Goodbye', 'On The Radio', 'Hot Stuff', 'Car Wash', 'Boogie Wonderland' and many, many more!

