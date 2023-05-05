Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Live at Wembley Park Theatre with Sindhu Vee Tickets at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, London

    Live at Wembley Park Theatre with Sindhu Vee

    Queen of comedy and accents Sindhu Vee brings her sharp wit to Wembley Park Theatre!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 16+
    Running time
    2 hours 45 minutes (including two 20 minute intervals)
    Performance dates
    5 May 2023
    Content
    This production contains strong language and sexual content.

    Next Available Performances of Live at Wembley Park Theatre with Sindhu Vee

    TODAY is 15th March 2023

    May 2023

    Tags:

    ConcertsConcertsComedyContemporaryAn Audience With...

    We use cookies