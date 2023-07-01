Tickets for Live at Wembley Park Theatre with Phil Wang are available now!

Headlined by the sensational Phil Wang, London's hottest new comedy night sees the Live at the Apollo regular and star of his own Netflix special take to the stage of Wembley Park Theatre! This sweet summer night of non-stop laughter brings together the talents of Wang and Rhys James, with more comedians yet to be announced. Why wait to experience the very best in live comedy? Book your tickets now For Live at Wembley Park Theatre with Phil Wang!

About Phil Wang

Phil Wang is one of the UK's most exciting and innovative comedians. Born in Stoke-on-Trent and raised in Malaysia and the UK, Wang shot to fame thanks to his unique brand of comedy, which is characterised by clever wordplay, sharp wit and cultural commentary. Wang isn’t your typical knock-knock comedian, in fact, his comedy style is simultaneously formulaic and accessible, blending intelligent observations with relatable humour that resonates with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Wang has appeared on numerous TV shows, including Live at the Apollo, The John Bishop Show, and Have I Got News for You and has also written and acted in several comedy shows. In addition, he has received critical acclaim for his live performances, winning awards such as the Chortle Student Comedian of the Year and the Amused Moose Laugh-Off Award.

About Live at Wembley Park Theatre with Phil Wang

Live at Wembley Park Theatre with Phil Wang is set to be one of the most exciting comedy events of the year!

Wang will be joined by Rhys James, a British comedian and writer who has appeared on the television show Mock the Week multiple times. He is known for his clever wordplay, and observational humour and has also made appearances on other comedy panel shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and The News Quiz. In addition to his work in comedy, he has also written for various television shows and has hosted a podcast called Early Work.

Live at Wembley Park Theatre with Phil Wang tickets are available now!

With impeccable timing and boundary-pushing jokes, this show is your chance to see one of the UK's most exciting comedians live in action. Book your tickets today!