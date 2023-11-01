Live at The Lyric London Tickets

A fun evening of comedy for an excellent cause. Join us for an evening of rib-tickling comedy from a selection of the UK’s best comedy performers. Prepare to laugh your heart out with the UK’s finest comedians who will leave you in stitches with their comedic genius. Here's what you can expect from this extraordinary event.

A Fabulous Line-Up

The lineup for Live at The Lyric in London includes Shaparak Khorsandi (I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!; 8 Out Of 10 Cats; Have I Got News For You), Ivo Graham (Taskmaster; Mock The Week; QI), Kerry Godliman (After Life; Mock the Week; Taskmaster), Stephen Bailey (Live At The Apollo; Unbreakable; Would I Lie To You), Fiona Allen (Smack the Pony; Mock the Week; 8 Out of 10 Cats), Carl Donnelly (Mock The Week; Alan Davies As Yet Untitled; Two Vegan Idiots).

Please Bear In Mind

This is a fundraising event on behalf of the Lyric Theatre Hammersmith. Full line up to be announced soon. In the unlikely event that an artist needs to cancel we reserve the right to amend the lineup without Notice. For 18+ | Over 16s admitted with an adult ticket holder present.