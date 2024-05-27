Lena Hall at Cadogan Hall Tickets

TONY winner and Grammy Nominee Lena Hall is set to bring her latest one woman show Little Career of Horrors, to London’s Cadogan Hall.

Following her recent U.K. Theatre award winning run the world premiere of the new musical In Dreams, at the Leeds Playhouse, Hall is ecstatic to finally get to share one of her up close and intimate concert shows with her London fans. Book your tickets to see Lena Hall today!

About The Show

The new show co-written and directed by long time collaborator and ex-boyfriend Stephen Amato chronicles Hall’s fascinating career highlights through the harrowing, hilarious, and often deadly mishaps that accompanied her experience on productions like Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots, and televisions, Snowpiercer. The show promises to deliver all of Hall’s trademark songs, lots of laughter, and the heartfelt unabashed storytelling Ms Hall has become known for.

About Lena Hall

Lena Hall is a Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee who garnered widespread critical acclaim for her performance as the title role in the feature film Becks, which won the U.S. Fiction Award at the L.A. Film Festival. Hall starred as fan-favorite Miss Audrey in the hit sci-fi drama Snowpiercer alongside Jennifer Connelly. She has also been featured on HBO's Girls, Amazon Prime's Good Girls Revolt, and Paramount Plus' Evil.

Following her Tony-winning Broadway run in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Lena toured North America with Josh Groban on his "Stages" tour. She portrayed the dual starring roles of Hedwig and Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Lena originated the role of Nicola in Kinky Boots on Broadway, starred opposite Marisa Tomei in Lincoln Center Theatre’s How To Transcend A Happy Marriage, and played Audrey in the hit Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop Of Horrors.

Most recently, she won the U.K. Theatre Award for best performance in a musical for her starring role in the world premiere production of In Dreams at the Leeds Playhouse, a brand new musical written and directed by the &Juliet team, David West Read, and Luke Sheppard.

Lena’s solo musical revues, including Sin & Salvation at Cafe Carlyle, Art Of The Audition at Cafe Carlyle, and The Villa Satori: Growing up Haight Ashbury, all played to sold-out shows and received rave reviews.