Tickets now available for Legend: The Music of Bob Marley

Celebrate the legend that was Bob Marley in this incredible live show honouring the artist behind the rise of reggae. Legend: The Music of Bob Marley will be at the Adelphi Theatre for one night only this Autumn. Book Your Tickets Today!

About Legend: The Music of Bob Marley

This unforgettable evening celebrates Bob Marley with a fantastic stage show extravaganza. Combining his superb, distinctive vocals with flawless musicianship, and a supremely talented cast.

Recreating the timeless hits Could You Be Loved, Is This Love, One Love, No Woman No Cry, Three Little Birds, Jammin’, Buffalo Soldier, Stir It Up, Get Up Stand Up, Exodus, Waiting in Vain, Satisfy My Soul, Iron Lion Zion, I Shot the Sheriff and many more reggae classics. This two-hour rasta spectacular will leave audiences on a natural high.

Legend: The Music of Bob Marley tickets are available now!

Don't miss out on the ultimate celebration to the biggest reggae icon. Book your tickets for Legend: The Music of Bob Marley today!