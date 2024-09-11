Kirill Richter & Richter Trio: Sands of Time Tickets

Acclaimed award-winning musician, pianist, and composer **Kirill Richter** is returning to the UK with the premiere of his unique, dazzling, and deeply immersive one-night-only multimedia event, *The Sands of Time*. Book your tickets now for this spectacular emotive orchestral fantasy at the London Coliseum this September.

##

About Kirill Richter & Richter Trio: Sands of Time

This stunning orchestra presents a dynamic virtuosity and visual spectacle. The entire auditorium will be transformed into a sumptuous and ever-evolving work of art that combines music, words, poetry, visuals, and video installations.

Richter will perform a range of his own works alongside his ensemble, The Richter Trio (violinist **Alena Zinovieva**, cellist **Avgust Krepak**), and with the **National Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan** (conducted by **Alibek Kabdurakhmanov**). The performance will include highlights from his debut album "Chronos" and specially commissioned World Cup and Olympic anthems.

##

Facts and Critical Acclaim