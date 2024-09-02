Menu
    Julia Jacklin Tickets at the Lyric Theatre, London

    Julia Jacklin

    The multi award-winning artist returns to London!

    Child policy
    Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
    Running time
    2hrs 30mins (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    2 September, 9 September, 16 September and 23 September 2024

    September 2024

