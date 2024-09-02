Julia Jacklin London Tickets

The ‘Don't Know How to Keep Loving You’ singer celebrates the release of her latest album, PRE PLEASURE, with a series of concerts at London’s Lyric Theatre. Don’t miss your chance to see the mainstay of the indie scene. Book your official tickets now.

About Julia Jacklin

Since releasing her debut album Don’t Let the Kids Win in 2016, Julia Jacklin has carved out a fearsome reputation as a direct lyricist, willing to excavate the parameters of intimacy and agency in songs both stark and raw, loose, and playful.

Facts and critical acclaim

Jacklin’s 2019 follow-up Crushing was described as “A triumph” by The Independent, and 'A candidate for this year’s strongest singer-songwriter breakthrough' by Rolling Stone

Jacklin is a two-time winner of the Best Independent Blues and Roots Album

Jacklin’s latest album, PRE PLEASURE, has been met with similar acclaim and continues to establish Jacklin as a modern-day indie icon.

Please bear in mind

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.