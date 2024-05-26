Jon Robyns in Concert London tickets

Celebrating two decades in the West End, Jon Robyn’s stars in his first ever solo concert! The leading man is currently haunting the Paris Opera House as the Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic, now he steps into the light as he takes to the stage at His Majesty’s Theatre for a very special one-off concert. Book your tickets today!

What is Jon Robyns in Concert?

Throughout the evening Jon will look back on his astonishing 20 year career and some of his most iconic roles including Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, King George in Hamilton, and his current role as The Phantom Of The Opera. He will also reprise some of his favourite moments from other shows he has starred in including Memphis, Sister Act and Avenue Q, as well other hits from the musical theatre canon.

An evening of showmanship from one of the West End’s most accomplished talents, complete with the accompaniment of a live band and some very special surprise guests.

Facts and critical acclaim