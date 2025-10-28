Jo: The Little Women Musical in Concert London tickets

Jo: The Little Women Musical in Concert is a star-studded, one-off, event bringing Louisa May Alcott’s classic to life with a bold new adaptation and a sweeping, timeless score. Playing at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, book your official tickets now.

About Jo: The Little Women Musical in Concert

At the heart of Little Women is Jo March - the original literary heroine. Fierce, passionate, and ahead of her time, Jo turns heartbreak into creativity, writing a story that still inspires dreamers everywhere. This spellbinding new musical celebrates ambition, sisterhood, and the courage to follow your own path.

It’s worth the applause

JoAnn M . Hunter has choreographed 20 Broadway shows, including Bad Cinderella and School of Rock.

. has choreographed 20 Broadway shows, including Bad Cinderella and School of Rock. As music director, conductor and pianist, Dan Redfeld , has worked on over 40 musicals, including; Disney’s Beauty & The Beast and Disney’s Hunchback of Notre Dame.

, has worked on over 40 musicals, including; Disney’s Beauty & The Beast and Disney’s Hunchback of Notre Dame. Tobias Turley won ITV’s MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream to play Sky in the West End.

Jo: The Little Women Musical in Concert cast

Jo March - Christine Allado

- Christine Allado Aunt March - Christine Ebersole

- Christine Ebersole Meg March - Kelly Mathieson

- Kelly Mathieson Beth March - Eleanor Grant

- Eleanor Grant Amy March - Sophie Pollono

- Sophie Pollono Theodore ‘Laurie’ Laurence - Tobias Turley

Jo: The Little Women Musical in Concert creatives