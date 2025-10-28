Jo: The Little Women Musical in Concert London tickets
Jo: The Little Women Musical in Concert is a star-studded, one-off, event bringing Louisa May Alcott’s classic to life with a bold new adaptation and a sweeping, timeless score. Playing at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, book your official tickets now.
About Jo: The Little Women Musical in Concert
At the heart of Little Women is Jo March - the original literary heroine. Fierce, passionate, and ahead of her time, Jo turns heartbreak into creativity, writing a story that still inspires dreamers everywhere. This spellbinding new musical celebrates ambition, sisterhood, and the courage to follow your own path.
It’s worth the applause
- JoAnn M. Hunter has choreographed 20 Broadway shows, including Bad Cinderella and School of Rock.
- As music director, conductor and pianist, Dan Redfeld, has worked on over 40 musicals, including; Disney’s Beauty & The Beast and Disney’s Hunchback of Notre Dame.
- Tobias Turley won ITV’s MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream to play Sky in the West End.
Jo: The Little Women Musical in Concert cast
- Jo March - Christine Allado
- Aunt March - Christine Ebersole
- Meg March - Kelly Mathieson
- Beth March - Eleanor Grant
- Amy March - Sophie Pollono
- Theodore ‘Laurie’ Laurence - Tobias Turley
Jo: The Little Women Musical in Concert creatives
- Composer and Music Director - Dan Redfeld
- Book and Lyrics - Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej
- Director and Choreographer - JoAnn M. Hunter