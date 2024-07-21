Jamie Muscato at Cadogan Hall Tickets

Fourth Wall Live with Westway Music are thrilled to present Jamie Muscato, one of the most exciting musical theatre voices in the UK, for a brand new solo concert at Cadogan Hall in 2024 for one night only. Book your tickets now!

About Jamie Muscato

Jamie was recently seen as Christian in Moulin Rogue in the West End, and is widely known for originating the role, in the UK, of JD in Heathers at The Other Palace and The Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Jamies credits include: Christian in Moulin Rouge! (Piccadilly Theatre); Guy in Once In Concert (London Palladium); Enjolras in Les Misérables The Staged Concert (Sondheim Theatre); Tony in West Side Story (Leicester Curve); JD in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket/ The Other Palace); Story Edward in Big Fish (The Other Palace) and many more!

It's Worth The Watch