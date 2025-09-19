Hooray For Hollywood London tickets

Bring your popcorn, because Joe Stilgoe and Liza Pulam are ready to take you to the movies! Playing at the Duchess Theatre for one night only, book your official tickets to Hooray For Hollywood today!

About Hooray For Hollywood

From The Wizard of Oz to Wicked, West Side Story to La La Land, movie musicals have given us some of the most unforgettable songs of all time. Nearly a century after The Jazz Singer first brought music to the silver screen in 1927, audiences still flock to cinemas for the magic of song, dance, romance, and comedy.

Now, Liza Pulman and Joe Stilgoe celebrate that legacy live on stage. With dazzling harmonies, infectious humour, and a shared passion for film, they bring these iconic numbers to life — no big screen required, just big talent and plenty of laughter.

It’s worth the applause

★★★★★ …a slick chemistry …sprinkled with sumptuous harmonies - Theatre Weekly

★★★★ Joe Stilgoe and Liza Pulman are show business royalty… - LondonTheatre1

★★★★ Stunning vocals and impeccable talent… - All That Dazzles

Ooooh it’s SO good… - Dawn French

Hooray For Hollywood cast