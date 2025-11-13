Henning Wehn: Acid Wehn London tickets

Germany's funniest export (we’re sure there must be some competition), Henning Wehn performs his hilarious new show, Henning Wehn: Acid Wehn at the London Palladium. See the award-deserving comedian live, book your official tickets today.

About Henning Wehn: Acid Wehn

As seen on QI, Would I Lie To You, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, German Comedy Ambassador Henning Wehn invades the London Palladium for one night only. Join the comic as he takes an unbiased look at climate change. A topic sure to delight audiences and no surprise. After all, everyone loves talking about the weather. Rain or shine, all will be fine. Or maybe it won’t. Who knows?! Come along. Or else.

Henning Wehn: Acid Wehn cast

Henning Wehn (obviously)