Hamza Namira London tickets

Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Hamza Namira returns to London to perform for one night only! Joined by his Cairo-based ensemble, book your official tickets now.

Who is Hamza Namira?

Hamza Namira has become one of the leading figures in Egypt and the Middle East’s music scene. Through luminous expressions of resilience and ambition, Namira uses his work to explore and engage with the wider social issues of today. With his unique combination of Egyptian contemporary pop and traditional folk, rock and powerful ballads, Namira has sold out concerts across the Arab World.

Alongside his ensemble of some of Egypt and the Middle East’s finest instrumentalists, Namira will debut his new album Raye2 for the first time live on the London stage.

Facts and critical acclaim