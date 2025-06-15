Hadley Fraser Tickets
Book your tickets now for Hadley Fraser's first-ever solo concert at Cadogan Hall. Celebrate the launch of his upcoming album, Things That Come and Go, in a special evening featuring new songs and fan favourites.
About Hadley Fraser
Join West End star Hadley Fraser for a spectacular solo concert at Cadogan Hall. Experience songs from his debut album, Things That Come and Go, and other beloved tracks, showcasing his powerful vocals and musical versatility in an unforgettable evening.
Facts and Critical Acclaim:
- Premieres Hadley Fraser’s new album Things That Come and Go
- Hadley Fraser is a versatile West End star known for his roles in several popular musicals. Some of his most notable performances include Les Misérables (as Javert), The Phantom of the Opera (as Raoul), City of Angels (as Stine) & The Great British Bake Off Musical (as Paul Hollywood)
- Presented in association with ADAMA Entertainment and WestWay Music