Ginger Johnson Blows Off! London tickets

Join comedian and winner of Drag Race UK Ginger Johnson as she swaps her stilettos for safety goggles and takes a death-defying leap from the runway to the real world! Playing a strictly limited run at the Soho Theatre (they had to make sure the smell wouldn’t be permanent) Book your official tickets to Ginger Johnson Blows Off! today!

What is Ginger Johnson Blows Off! About?

Expect big hair, big heart and big laughs as Britain’s ditziest daredevil takes on her biggest challenge yet and asks the question: just how far will she go for a round of applause?

Bursting with stunning looks and cunning stunts, Ginger Johnson Blows Off! is a hilarious new show about taking risks, pushing yourself and living up to expectations.

Written, directed, and performed by Ginger Johnson, with original songs by cabaret legends Bourgeois and Maurice, Ginger Johnson Blows Off! will showcase 80’s power ballads and jaw-dropping glamour.

It’s worth the applause!

‘An hour of gutsy, knockabout humour punctuated by uproariously witty songs’ - The Stage

‘A breath of fresh air from reality… a wealth of laughter’ - Fest Magazine

‘A whirlwind of high-energy entertainment’ - Theatre Weekly

Ginger Johnson Blows Off! creatives