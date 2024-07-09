Fuerza Bruta – Aven London Tickets

After a decade away, global phenomenon Fuerza Bruta return to their spiritual home, the roundhouse! Playing a strictly limited run don’t miss your chance to see their brand-new show Aven. Book your tickets now!

What is Fuerza Bruta – Aven about?

Welcome to AVEN – a celebration of adventure and paradise. A place that exists in our minds. A space without a floor. Without boundaries. A show that seeks happiness and pushes every limit to find it. A rollercoaster ride of euphoria, optimism and passion. It’ll sweep you up and fill you with an unstoppable force – are you ready?

Facts and critical acclaim