A centuries-old story that couldn't be more relevant. The West-End staged concert show of the brand-new musical For Tonight is coming to the Adelphi Theatre. This one-night-only staged concert will be the first opportunity for UK audiences to see the full show following the release of the concept album in 2021.

About For Tonight

Inspired by true events, with its origins in the writer Spencer Williams’ own third great-grandfather’s handwritten journal, For Tonight’s timeless love story, one of difference and divide, is propelled by a riveting, foot stomping, atmospheric score incorporating traditional Welsh choral, indie-pop, folk, and Romani style melodies and rhythms.

Set in 1832, the story begins at the Parry farm in Trelawnyd, a small town in North Wales where a Romani family find shelter and friendship, but soon after their arrival, an unknown disease brings tragedy. Blame falls on the Romani travellers who are forced to flee and the three Parry children, Tomos, Haydn and Nettie, have to grow up fast after losing their parents.

Tomos, Haydn and Nettie’s lives twist and turn along different paths but fate reunites them with the traveller community from long ago. The Parry siblings encounter love, joy and friendship, as well as pain, prejudice and struggle before finally being forced to face their past, and their biggest fears.

The cast and creatives of For Tonight

For Tonight stars Amy Di Batolomeo as Mirela Deram, Jacob Young as Haydyn Parry, Dale Evans as Tomos Parry and Emily Burnett as Henrietta Parry.

For Tonight has Book, Music & Lyrics by Shenelle Salcido & Spencer Williams and is Directed by Nick Evans, with Musical Direction by Iestyn Griffiths and Choreography by Kevan Allen.

“To be born Welsh is to be born with music in your blood and poetry in your soul.” – Welsh Proverb.

"To be born Welsh is to be born with music in your blood and poetry in your soul." – Welsh Proverb.

For Tonight uniquely blends, for the first time on stage, the rich and distinct traditions, language and culture of the Welsh and Romani peoples in a stirring journey exploring the power and meaning of home.