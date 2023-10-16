Tickets for the Fantasies Come True: the queermusicals.com concert are available now!

Writer and podcast host Dr James Lovelock is joined by a host of West End stars for a unique concert of new songs for LGBTQ+ characters in musicals. Don’t miss out, book your tickets for Fantasies Come True in London's Other Palace today!

What is Fantasies Come True: the queermusicals.com concert about?

Fantasies Come True: thequeermusicals.com explores why queer representation is important across all the different identities and intersections of our LGBTQ+ community and what we gain by making musical theatre’s queer joy visible on stage. The concert draws from The Other Palace’s development catalogue of XY and Unicorn alongside other new work from the UK and the US including The View Upstairs, Unexpected Joy and Chiaroscuro.

Who are the creatives behind Fantasies Come True: the queermusicals.com concert?

The concert is directed by Tania Azevedo (& Juliet, In Dreams) with musical direction from Flynn Sturgeon (Cabaret, Roles We’ll Never Play). Full casting will be announced shortly.

This concert is funded by the University of Wolverhampton, and all profits will go to Mermaids UK.

Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and your favourite queer characters with Dr James Lovelock with Fantasies Come True tickets in London's Other Palace! Book yours now!

All proceeds from the concert will be donated to Mermaids UK, a charity that supports trans, non-binary and gender-diverse children and young people. The concert is generously funded by the University of Wolverhampton from their Research Investment Fund.