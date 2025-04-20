Erdal Erzincan London tickets

Erdal Erzincan is a popular Turkish folk musician, releasing his first solo album Töre in 1994. He heads to the London stage later this month for one night only – book your official tickets today!

About Erdal Erzincan

Having worked with other folk names such as Arif Sağ, Erol Parlak, Tolga Sağ and Muharrem Temiz, Erdal Erzincan is well-known for his instrumental performances with famous Iranian musician Kayhan Kalhor, having performed with him in London previously.

It’s Worth The Applause / Behind The Curtain