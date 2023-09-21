Tickets for Dawn French Is A Huge Twat! are available now!

The nation's favourite actress and comedian Dawn French is heading on a horribly accurate, hilariously witty UK Tour to showcase a loveable persona that has captured the hearts of the UK for over two decades. Witness this hilarious display of twattery at the London Palladium with British icon Dawn French!

About Dawn French

Dawn French works across many different industries, she is an actor, a comedian, a presenter, and a writer. Originally born in Wales to British parents, she studied at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, where she would later meet her long-term friend and collaborator Jennifer Saunders. Saunders and French rose to prominence during a time of alternative comedy, French and her double-act partner starred in the BBC comedy sketch show French and Saunders, which was a smash hit and ran for 6 series, making timely and funny observations of British life and popular culture.

Dawn French later starred in The Vicar of Dibley, a British sitcom centred around a female bishop in the fictional town of Dibley, the series is amongst the most successful of the digital era, an audience of 12.3 million watched the final full-length episode to see her character's marriage ceremony. French has appeared in multiple films, such as Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. Theatre credits include productions such as Snow White at the Palladium, Jack and The Beanstalk and A Midsummer’s Night Dream.

About Dawn French Is A Huge Twat!

In Dawn French Is A Huge Twat! French reveals the good, the bad and all things alluring about her 40-year career in the entertainment industry. In this hugely endearing production, Dawn French immerses herself in stories of her own self-mortification, from screwing up lines and accents on screen, to misunderstanding her doctor's diagnosis, French presents all of the mishaps over her enduring career that that moment, has made her…well, a bit of a twat!

Dawn French Is A Huge Twat! teaches us to embrace the things that we so often push away, the traits and quirks that we believe make us awkward. It is about celebrating our social awkwardness, all from the queen of comedy herself!

Join Dawn French on her massive UK Tour and discover all the nitty, gritty details of her 40-year career, and hear about all the times she's made a complete twat of herself in this beautiful night of ingenious self-mockery!