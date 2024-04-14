Cool Rider Tickets

Celebrating 10 years since the show first premiered in the West End, the unofficial parody tribute, Cool Rider is back in the West End for one night only. This unmissable reunion concert features all the incredible music from the greasiest follow-up film, that will take you “Back to School” so grab your pink ladies, and get ready for an electrifying night of singing and dancing!

About Cool Rider

The cult sequel to Grease, imaginatively titled Gease 2, tells the story of two high school sweethearts from two completely different worlds, as they tried to navigate their way through the high school cliques. Going from bowling alley to burger joint, sing-a-long-a-sex education classes to a talent show, and onto a long (beautifully lit) romantic motorcycle ride, this iconic tribute to the classic film will get you up and jiving to all the hits from the film.

The show features all the original songs from the musical, including Back to School, Score Tonight, Cool Rider, Who’s That Guy?, Reproduction, Do It For Our Country, Girl For All Seasons, We’ll Be Together and many more!

Critical Acclaim and Fun Facts

• The show was nominated for 9 BroadwayWorld.com awards in 2014. • Performing in the upcoming show is Maxwell Caulfield who starred in Grease 2 as Michael Carrington.

• The producers behind the show are Tuckshop who also produced the west end smash hit, Death Drop.

Cast and Creatives

• Ashleigh Gray • Aaron Sidwell • Kitty Scott-Claus • Maxwell Caulfield