Tickets for Concerts by Candlelight - Queen are available now!

Direct from Carnegie Hall, New York and following a run of sell-out shows across the UK and Australia, join us for an incredible night of Queen Anthems, performed at the Adelphi Theatre, London, by Candlelight.

Featuring a cast of West End Singers accompanied by and epic live rock band, experience Queen as you have never heard them before.

Featuring some of the most iconic songs of all time, including Bohemian Rhapsody, It’s a Kind of Magic, We Are The Champions, Who Wants to Live Forever and many more.

The Show Must Go On! So, join us for this unforgettable experienceguaranteed to Rock You!