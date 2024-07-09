Join us for an incredible night of Meat Loaf anthems, performed in the beautiful Adelphi Theatre, London by candlelight!

Featuring a live cast of West End singers including stars of the West End production of Bat Out of Hell, accompanied by an incredible live rock band, experience the ultimate tribute to Meat Loaf as you have never heard before.

This concert will feature some of the most iconic songs of all time including Anything For Love, Bat Out of Hell, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer for Love and many more!

For Crying Out Loud… book your tickets now! This unforgettable experience is guaranteed to make your Rock and Roll Dreams Come Through!