Carly Paoli – Hollywood to Broadway London Tickets

Playing for one night only, don’t miss Hollywood to Broadway at the London Palladium - a spectacular night of music and dance led by renowned soprano Carly Paoli. With special guests Al Bano, David Phelps, and Charlie Stemp, book your official tickets today.

About Carly Paoli – Hollywood to Broadway

Hollywood to Broadway brings the magic of the silver screen and the sparkle of the stage together in a soaring celebration of musical theatre and film. Featuring hits from Carousel, The Greatest Showman, Gigi, and more, the evening showcases beloved songs by Rodgers & Hammerstein, Lerner & Loewe, Ivor Novello, and other legendary composers.

At the heart of the performance is Carly Paoli, whose classical vocals bridge cinematic elegance and theatrical power. She's joined by Italian music legend Al Bano, powerhouse American tenor David Phelps, and the electric West End and Broadway star Charlie Stemp. Backed by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and led by celebrated conductor Jae Alexander, the show also features a full cast of dancers to bring the music to vibrant life.

With a fusion of show tunes, film scores, and world-class talent, Hollywood to Broadway promises a breathtaking experience for musical lovers of all ages.

It's worth the applause!

Carly Paoli has been nominated for a Classic BRIT Award and honoured as a UNESCO Artist for Peace.

Al Bano is a multi-platinum recording artist and winner of the prestigious Sanremo Music Festival.

David Phelps is a Grammy Award winner and multiple Dove Award recipient, renowned for his vocal range and emotional delivery.

Charlie Stemp is a three time Olivier Award nominee, and the winner of a WhatsOnStage Award for his standout performances in Half a Sixpence.

Carly Paoli – Hollywood to Broadway cast