Tickets for Captain Sandy Live are available now!

All aboard the adventures of Captain Sandy Live! Get ready to set sail with the UK’s most talked about super yacht captain as she docks into London’s Duchess Theatre. Hailing from Fort Lauderdale with three decades of yachting expertise, Captain Sandy Yawn is one of the most prominent figures in the boating industry, and now the yacht-champion turned reality star is taking to the stage. Book your tickets now!

About Captain Sandy Live

Due to popular demand, the star of the adored reality series Below Deck Mediterranean is returning. Get ready for an epic adventure of gorgeous locations, spot-on parking, and of course, all the juiciest drama of the sea, as Captain Sandy reveals the ins and outs of life at the helm.

New seasons, new stories, new songs…the evening promises to be filled with giggles and all-new gossip. Throw on your life jackets, pour a glass of bubbly and ride the waves with Sandy this September!

The creatives of Captain Sandy Live

The evening's host will be Riyadh Khalaf, a well-known broadcaster, author, and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. There will also be mesmerising musical performances by Leah Rae.

In the realm of Reality TV, Captain Sandy Yawn has emerged as one of the most recognisable stars over the past decade. Having participated in six seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean, she has garnered a massive fan base both in the UK and worldwide.

Captain Sandy Live tickets are available now!

Mark your calendar for Monday 25th September when you can join the incredible Captain to discuss the ins and outs of her career, from her triumphant battle against cancer to surviving a life-threatening bike crash and establishing herself among the elite-class of superyacht captains. Book your tickets today!