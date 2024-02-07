Candace Bushnell - True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and The City Tickets

Meet the real Carrie Bradshaw in Candace Bushnell’s acclaimed one woman show True Tales of Sex, Success and SEX AND THE CITY.

The international best-selling novelist – author and creator of TV’s iconic Sex and the City – takes us on a whirlwind tour of New York City, sharing her remarkable philosophy through stories of fashion, literature. . . and, of course, sex. Book your tickets now!

About The Show

Candace’s column in the New York Observer inspired the legendary TV series, which went on to win multiple Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards and spawned two box office-busting films. Her books and screen successes redefined modern relationships in the Nineties and Noughties.

This incredible onstage memoir unravels at a quick pace – from Candace’s arrival in New York City with $20 in her pocket, to features in Time Magazine, the New York Times and Variety Magazine, and interviews with Oprah Winfrey. Always provocative, the literary phenomenon’s life story is crafted into an inspirational and entertaining stage show.

Candace Bushnell - True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and The City

So, whether you’re a Carrie or a Miranda, a Charlotte or a Samantha, grab yourself a seat, pour yourself a Cosmopolitan and join us in toasting the saucy memoirs of a cultural icon. True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City is the show for you, book your tickets now!