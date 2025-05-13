Camille O’Sullivan - The Rape of Lucrece London tickets

The harsh tones of Tarquin and the ravishing voice of Lucrece emerge from the same mouth in this modern retelling of Shakespeare‘s tragic poem, The Rape of Lucrece. Following an award-winning run at the Edinburgh Fringe, book your tickets to the strictly limited run of Camille O’Sullivan - The Rape of Lucrece at Wilton’s Music Hall today!

About Camille O’Sullivan - The Rape of Lucrece

Shakespeare‘s tragic poem The Rape of Lucrece, a tale of lust, rape and politics, is both beautiful and violent. From political chronicle to sexual thriller, the poem’s exquisite tragedy is fully revealed in a hypnotic evening of song and storytelling.

In this compelling and provocative performance by the internationally acclaimed singer Camille O’Sullivan, with original music played live by Feargal Murray, Camille inhabits the souls of both Tarquin and Lucrece, narrating the fate of each.

Camille O’Sullivan won the prestigious Herald Angel award at the Edinburgh Fringe for her performance in The Rape of Lucrece

‘Mesmerising, visceral and glorious, this is the performance of an exquisite storyteller at the top of her game.’ ***** – The Scotsman.

‘Camille O’Sullivan’s superb version is a boldly daring act of invention, the creation of a wholly new piece of Shakespearean theatre.’ – Fintan O’Toole, Irish Times.

‘O’Sullivan’s performance is brilliant and touching. She is a major star and this poetic and musical sequence is an ideal vehicle for her talent.’ – The Independent

‘…when it comes to possessing genuine superstar quality, the incomparable Camille O’Sullivan is unquestionably the real deal.’ **** The Arts Review

Camille O’Sullivan - The Rape of Lucrece Creatives

By - William Shakespeare

- William Shakespeare Adapted by - Elizabeth Freestone, Feargal Murray and Camille O’Sullivan

- Elizabeth Freestone, Feargal Murray and Camille O’Sullivan Original music written and performed by - Camille O’Sullivan and Feargal Murray

- Camille O’Sullivan and Feargal Murray Original direction by - Elizabeth Freestone

Camille O’Sullivan - The Rape of Lucrece cast