Bill Bailey Thoughtifier Tickets

Actor, comedian and Strictly Come Dancing Winner, Bill Bailey is back with his new tour show Thoughtifier. The hilarious new show will take you on a journey of the human mind. Whilst also discussing the other important matters of whales, biophilia, unrequited love. Don’t miss Bill Bailey at the Theatre Royal Haymarket this Winter. Book your tickets now.

About Bill Bailey Thoughtifier

Bill Bailey is known for his hilarious stand-up comedy as well as for appearing on shows such as Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Have I Got News For You, and QI. The multi-talented comedian is now back for a brand new show at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

The term Thoughtifier (noun) refers to an intriguing device that can amplify the thoughts of a curious mind using music, channelled through a human instrument, known as Bill Bailey (colloquial) a person resembling Bill Bailey.

In a time of self-scan checkouts, AI, and ChatGPT, we are entering a world where humans might be redundant, and many tasks can be done better and more efficiently by machines. It's the perfect time to celebrate our flawed humanity. Who better to guide us through this than Bill? He will take us on a journey through the error-strewn, distracted, and sometimes magnificent history of human thought, and show us how it might help us survive in this brave new world.



Facts and Critical Acclaim



• Bill Bailey won an Audie Award for Audio Drama in 2016 for his narration of Rudyard Kipling’s Jungle Book

• Bailey won the eighteenth series of Strictly with dance partner Oti Mabuse

• Bailey has won numerous awards for his comedy, including Time Out Comedy Award, Edinburgh Critics Award and the British Comedy Awards.