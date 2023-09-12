Tickets for This Is Elvis at London’s Adelphi Theatre are available now!

One for the money, two for the show! Ben Portsmouth brings you his jaw-dropping tribute to The King of Rock and Roll. Ben, is a singer, songwriter, musician and actor (Autopsy: The Last Hours of Elvis and Elvis: Are You Lonesome Tonight ) and most notably an internationally renowned Elvis Tribute Artist. Don’t miss out on the tribute to the one and only Elvis Presley, book your tickets for This Is Elvis now!

About This Is Elvis

Celebrating the life of an iconic showman and telling the story of the King through the show, they will take you on a trip down memory lane with barnstorming sets of many of Elvis’ most loved songs from all eras such as the 1950s, the iconic ’68 Comeback Special, and Ben’s personal favourite, the 1970s Vegas concerts.

As a versatile guitarist, Ben can seamlessly switch from rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, and soul and there promises to be plenty of fabulous costume changes and lots of interaction with the audience along the way!

About Ben Portsmouth

Ben had Elvis’s DNA in his blood from an early age. His father was an avid Elvis fan and Ben grew up on a diet of Elvis songs. Having honed his musical talent Ben started his journey as an Elvis Tribute Artist in 2005 when he formed the Taking Care of Elvis Band.

After winning many prestigious awards, it was in August 2012 when Ben made history, winning the Elvis Presley Enterprises ‘Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest’ in Memphis, crowning Ben as the “Worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist”, the first artist from outside the USA to ever win this prestigious title.

With his looks, charm and charisma, Ben continues to amaze audiences with his stage presence, with fans claiming globally ‘this is the closest you will ever get to the King himself’. What more could you want!? Come and feel the spirit of Elvis, and prepare yourself to be blown away by a spectacular evening!