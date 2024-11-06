Barbra and Liza London Tickets

Don’t miss the chance to see this tribute to two powerhouse musicians, Barbra Streisand and Liza Minnelli, in this incredible show, Barbra and Liza. Playing for a strictly limited run this November. Don’t rain on your parade and book your tickets now.

About Barbra and Liza

Barbra’s back… and this time she’s brought a friend! Steven Brinberg and Rick Skye are teaming up to portray Barbara Streisand and Liza Minnelli in an iconic show. They will bring to life the captivating stage presence of Liza Minnelli and the flawless vocals of Barbara Streisand. Expect a glitzy show with hilarious, quick-witted quips. The performance will feature beloved songs from both artists, including "New York, New York", "Over the Rainbow", and "Cabaret". Don’t miss the chance to see this unique blend of two divas live on the same stage together!

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Barbra and Liza evolved from Steven Brinberg’s highly successful show, Simply Barbra, which toured globally, including London, Sydney, and various locations in the US.

Simply Barbra has received two MAC Awards, a Bistro Award, and was nominated for a Robby Award for theater and cabaret in Los Angeles.

Barbra and Liza Cast