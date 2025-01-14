Arsenal Legends London tickets

You’re Gunner want to score a ticket to the Arsenal Legends with this starting line up! Catch five footie legends talk about their action-packed football careers at The Adelphi Theatre for one night only.

What is Arsenal Legends about?

Amassing more than 1300 appearances between them, Arsenal all-stars; Lauren, Ray Parlour, Paul Merson, Jack Wilshere, Perry Groves and Alan Smith will regale you with tales from their playing days.

You’ve probably shouted at them via your TV screen, but now they can actually hear you, as you’ll be given the chance to pose questions live to the stars! Sit back and relax as they chat about games, dressing room/training ground stories, managers, fall outs and everything you wanted to know about playing for a world-famous football club!

Facts and critical acclaim

Arsenal didn’t lose a single match during the 2003–04 Over the 38 games played, their league record stood at 26 wins, 12 draws and no defeats.

Arsenal was the first club from southern England to join the Football League in 1893 and are the third-most successful club in English football.

Arsenal is the only club to receive a gold Premier League trophy.

Arsenal Legends cast