In 2022, Time Magazine named Ariana DeBose one of the 100 most influential people in the world. The triple-threat, Academy-award-winning entertainer has taken the world by storm since her 2009 television debut, now for a one-off live and intimate concert Ariana DeBose is coming to the London Palladium. Secure your tickets for Ariana DeBose live in concert today!

About Ariana DeBose

American actress, singer and dancer Ariana Debose has won numerous high-profile accolades for her contributions to entertainment, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Golden Globe Award and a nomination for a Tony Award.

DeBose rose to prominence in 2009 by taking part in the TV series So You Think You Can Dance, for which she reached the top 20. She has previously appeared in Netflix’s queer musical The Prom and Broadway shows including Hamilton, Bring It On, and Company. Her critical and commercial breakthrough came in 2017 when she played Disco Donna in Summer: The Donner Summer Musical, she later reprised the role on Broadway. DeBose went on to play Anita in the film adaptation of West Side Story, which received critical acclaim and propelled her to superstardom. The 2022 Oscar win for West Side Story made her the first openly queer woman of colour to receive an Oscar in an acting category.

Ariana DeBose at the London Palladium

Ariana DeBose will appear live in concert with Musical Director Benjamin Rauhala. Benjamin Rauhala is one of Broadway’s most renowned music directors and collaborators. He is the Music Supervisor, co-creator, and ‘Fairy Godfairy’ of Disney Princess - The Concert which toured over 100 cities in North America throughout 2022. Whilst the official setlist for Ariana DeBose is yet to be announced, her singing and dancing talents are sure to blow you away.

