An Evening with Tottenham Legends London tickets

A must-see show for any Spurs fan! Score your tickets to An Evening with Tottenham Legends, and get the inside knowledge to all the memorable matches and dressing room dramas. Book your official tickets today!

About An Evening with Tottenham Legends

Hosted by Graham Roberts; Ossie Ardiles, Ledley King, Glenn Hoddle and Aaron Lennon discuss their glittering careers as footballers and their rise to fame in the sporting world. From memorable matches to behind-the-scenes stories, fall outs, transfers and everything you would expect to hear from five stars of the football world.

They will also give an insight into the history of the club and its iconic players and reminisce about past glories, this is a night not to be missed.

Facts and critical acclaim

The five players have made more than 1300 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham are famous for their success in the FA Cup, winning the competition eight times.

Tottenham were the first club in the 20th century to achieve the League and FA Cup Double, winning both competitions in the 1960–61 season. After successfully defending the FA Cup in 1962, in 1963 they became the first British club to win a UEFA club competition – the European Cup Winners' Cup.

An Evening with Tottenham Legends cast