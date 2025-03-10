An Evening with Jeff Stelling Tickets

Renowned sports presenter Jeff Stelling is returning for a live performance in the West End with sports host Bianca Westwood. They will be joined by football legends Paul Merson, Phil Thompson, and Chris Kamara to share their incredible football careers. This is a unique opportunity to gain never-before-seen insights into the world of football. Book your tickets now for An Evening with Jeff Stelling.

##

About An Evening with Jeff Stelling

Jeff Stelling has established himself as a prominent sports presenter, working for major football and sports channels including Gillette Soccer Saturday for Sky Sports and hosting coverage for the Champions League. He will be presenting with Bianca Westwood, promising revelations, laughter, and an unparalleled look into the world of football. Throughout the evening, Jeff will talk to Paul Merson, Phil Thompson, and Chris Kamara about their remarkable careers.

##

Fun Facts and Critical Acclaim