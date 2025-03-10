Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    An Evening with Jeff Stelling Tickets at the London Palladium, London

    An Evening with Jeff Stelling

    Join Jeff Stelling and special guests for an insight into the world of football.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 16+.
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    Mon 10 March 2025

    Next Available Performances of An Evening with Jeff Stelling

    TODAY is 21st May 2024

    March 2025

    Tags:

    ConcertsFamily Friendly TicketsOne-off TicketsSports TicketsStar Power TicketsLimited Run TicketsSomething A Little Different TicketsAn Audience With... Tickets

    We use cookies